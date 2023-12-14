Fair 41°

Lodi Driver Slams Charger Into Parked Cars, Arrested On Outstanding Warrants

A Lodi driver who hit two parked cars, knocking one onto its side, was taken into custody after responding officers discovered that she had outstanding warrants.

<p>No serious injuries were reported in the crash Monday in Lodi.</p>

 Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Jerry DeMarco
Kimberly Toro, 36, was headed south on South Main Street in Lodi when her 2011 Dodge Charger hit the other vehicles in front of the Pizza Zone restaurant and across from the Crescent Heights condominium development, at 9:42 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11.

Neither car had any occupants and Toro didn't appear under the influence of anything at the time, police said.

Toro was processed at headquarters, posted bail and was released with new court dates on the warrants, , Lodi Police Sgt. Dominic Miller said.

Belfi's Towing removed all three vehicles.

Lodi police are investigating the circumstances.

