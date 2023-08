The westbound NJ TRANSIT Main Line train struck the man just before the Kingsland Station shortly before 6 p.m. Aug. 4 in what responders said was a suicide attempt.

The man was alert and conscious despite head trauma and severe injuries to his lower extremities.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Passengers walked to the station from there.

NJ TRANSIT police are investigating.

