Livvy Dunne Seals Spot In 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue

The popular college gymnast, who grew up in Hillsdale and is now attending Louisiana State University, is once again featured in Sports Illustrated's annual Swimsuit Issue, which hits newsstands next year. Dunne was featured in the 2023 edition, photographed in Puerto Rico.

Dunne, who has made millions off her TikTok videos and has four million followers on Instagram, was photographed in Portugal for the 2024 edition.

She told Sports Illustrated being featured in the swimsuit issue is a dream come true. Dunne was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated in September, which highlights the money college athletes are making thanks to NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deals.

According to Sports Illustrated, Dunne is the third biggest NIL earner in the country behind the children of LeBron James and Deion Sanders.

