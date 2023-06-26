Little Pete Comes Home: North Jersey Actor Hosting Book Signing

Danny Tamberelli, who played "Little" Pete Wrigley on "The Adventures of Pete and Pete" will be signing copies of his new book, "The First Date Prophecy," along with his wife Kate, at Bookends in Ridgewood on Thursday, June 29 at 6 p.m.

Tamberelli grew up in Maywood and Wyckoff and graduated from Ramapo High School in 2000. "Pete and Pete", which aired in the early 90s on Nickelodeon, was filmed throughout North Jersey, mainly in Leonia.

The novel is inspired by the Tamberelli's own love story and is about a former child star who meets an aspiring writer on an online dating app and begin a relationship while living in Brooklyn, according to a synopsis.

Aside from acting, Tamberelli has also played in several bands in North Jersey.

