Little Ferry Raid: Arrests Made In Thefts Of High-End Bikes From Lyndhurst Peddled On Facebook

A trio accused of stealing high-end limited-edition bicycles from throughout Lyndhurst and then trying to sell them on Facebook were seized by tactical officers during a pre-dawn raid of a Little Ferry home.

Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Jerry DeMarco
Emergency Response Team members from the Lyndhurst and Little Ferry police departments hit the house on John Street around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.

They seized three suspects who had all apparently lived before in Lyndhurst.

According to Lyndhurst Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri, the group "would drive around town targeting expensive bikes that were left unattended by kids."

Sources said the thieves took photos of the stolen bicycles at the John Street house and then posted them on Facebook Marketplace, making it easy to find them.

Neighbors had also been complaining of suspicious activity at the home, so Little Ferry police obtained their own search warrant, law enforcement sources said.

The results of that search were pending, as were the identifications of those taken into custody.

