Lithium-Ion Scooter Battery Explodes, Ignites Fire In Wyckoff, Brings Warning From Responders

A resident at the Meadowbrook Road home dialed 911 after going to the garage to check out a loud bang and seeing smoke and flames, Police Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Firefighters contained the two-alarm blaze, although the adjoining house sustained heat and smoke damage.

Firefighters nationwide say they are seeing an increasing -- and alarming -- number of fires caused by devices with lithium-ion batteries.

Blazes involving the batteries are rarely a slow burn. More often a thermal chain-reaction makes them literally explode, as in Wyckoff around 10 p.m. Thursday, June 15.

Flames from such fires spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish. Water won’t do it. Neither will a fire extinguisher.

People around the world have increasingly died and been seriously injured in lithium-ion battery explosions and fires. More than a half-dozen Bronx residents were injured in a major fire ignited by a lithium-ion scooter battery earlier this year that drew nearly 200 firefighters.

Lithium-ion batteries power laptops, cameras, smartphones and other devices because they charge fast, last long and cram hours of life into slimmer and slimmer containers.

They are generally safe, as long as there aren’t any manufacturing flaws, the batteries aren’t very old and they haven’t been misused or damaged.

Lithium-ion batteries have prompted major recalls – and in 2020 were banned by the Federal Aviation Administration from being checked in with luggage at airports. Owners must keep the batteries in their carry-ons.

The problem with scooter batteries – particularly those that are cheaply made -- is the size. It makes any fire dangerous.

Firefighters say consumers need to follow certain steps to remain safe:

Buy UL-certified electric bikes and scooters from reputable retailers;

Avoid online marketplaces – you likely won’t know where the product is coming from;

Charge and store any device with a lithium-ion battery in a cool dry place;

Always use the charger that came with the device or one by a reputable manufacturer – and not any cheap knockoffs;

Make sure the device isn’t blocking a window, door, fire escape or exit route;

DON’T charge it for too long -- and definitely NOT while you’re asleep;

If ANY device is noticeably hot during charging, UNPLUG IT;

Check lithium-ion batteries routinely for cracking, bulging or leaking.

If a fire does break out, remember: Water or a fire extinguisher aren’t going to douse the flames, so DON’T try to put it out yourself.

Evacuate and dial 911 immediately.

