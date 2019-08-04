You Might Recognize This Tenafly Cafe On Seinfeld's 'Comedians In Cars'

Jerry Seinfeld came back to Bergen County for another episode of his Netflix series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

The funnyman pulled up to Tenafly's Cafe Angelique in a 1961 Cadillac convertible with comedienne Bridget Everett -- and her dog.

"Look, Tina Fey!" Everett exclaims pointing to a sign on the cafe. "Oh, it says Tenafly ."

The episode is No. 11 on the season, which also features Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogan, Ricky Gervais, Sebastian Maniscalco, Jamie Foxx and more.

Seinfeld has made other Bergen County appearances for the show with Tracy Morgan in Ridgewood, and maybe more memorably Chris Rock -- the pair was stopped for speeding in Ramsey.

Sign into Netflix to watch.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.