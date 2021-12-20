You Better Not Pout If TSA Stops You From Bringing These Foods On The Plane

Your family may want you to bring them some figgy pudding, as the song goes, but first you should check the Transportation Security Administration guidelines.

Some surprising holiday treats can be carried through security checkpoints, some need to be checked and others will need to be left behind according to a release by the TSA.

Advice the TSA provides to determine if your items need to be checked is if you can "spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag."

Food items frequently require additional security screening, so remove food items from a carry-on bag and place them in a bin for quicker screening at the checkpoint.

Don't forget about food safety while traveling to prevent foodborne illness, for example, if you need to keep items cold during your trip, ice packs are permissible if it is still frozen solid when it goes through the security screening.

Holiday foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint:

Fruitcake

Cookies, cake, pies

Chocolates

Candy canes

Fruit and nut baskets

Spices

Ham (frozen or cooked)

Holiday foods that should be carefully packed with your checked baggage:

Egg Nog

Champagne, wine, sparkling apple cider

Cranberry sauce. (homemade or store-bought) are spreadable, so check them.

Preserves, jams and jellies (homemade or store-bought) are spreadable, so best to check them.

Maple syrup

Anytime of year travelers can use the “What can I bring?” feature on the TSA website or tweet to @AskTSA to ask about a specific food item.

