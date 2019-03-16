Contact Us
YEAH BUDDY: Franklin Lakes Fashion Designer Competing To Date 'Jersey Shore' Duo On TV

Cecilia Levine
Derynn Paige, 25 of Hackensack, formerly Franklin Lakes. Photo Credit: Derynn Paige INSTAGRAM

A 25-year-old woman from Franklin Lakes is competing for the love and affection of Jersey Shore stares Pauly D and Vinny Guadagno on a new reality television show.

Derynn Paige, who currently lives in Hackensack, is one of three New Jersey women (and 20 total contestants) competing on MTV's "Double Shot of Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny," premiering April 11.

Paige graduated from Rutgers and went on to launch her own clothing brand, Goddess of Easton. She has more than 51,000 followers on her Instagram page, where she mostly poses pictures of herself in bathing suits and lingerie.

The two other New Jersey contestants are Holly Gurbisz, 26, of Matawan, and Maria Elizondo, 22, of West New York.

Pauly and Vinny have become an iconic duo and are looking to step out of the shore house and into the arms of their "ride-or-dies."

The 20 contestants will face off against one another in hopes of winning the boys' love. Pauly and Vinny may get to choose who stays and who goes, but the ladies hold the ultimate power to decide whose love they’re competing for.

