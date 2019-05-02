Wyckoff's Joe Jonas Weds GoT Star Sophie Turner In Vegas

Joe Jonas, one-third of the famed musical trio from Wyckoff, sprung a surprise on millions of fans by marrying Game of Thrones store Sophie Turner in what was described as a low-key affair in Las Vegas.

The couple applied for a wedding certificate Wednesday, USA Today reported.

Jonas' brothers Nick and Kevin served as groomsmen for the 29-year-old newlywed.

The newly-reunited Jonas Brothers performed their hit single "Sucker" at the Billboard Music Awards shortly before the wedding.

