Would You Put Old Bay In Your Hot Chocolate? McCormick's Says You Should

Jillian Pikora
Old Bay Seasoning Hot Chocolate
Old Bay Seasoning Hot Chocolate Photo Credit: Instagram (Old Bay Seasoning)

Disgusting or wonderful? McCormick's has launched a new Old Bay campaign suggesting you try the seasoning on and in your hot chocolate this holiday season.

The full recipe is available on the company’s website site here.

If you don’t want to make your our you can purchase one at THB Bagelry + Deli, which holds the title of Baltimore's Best Bagels by Baltimore Magazine for multiple years.

Both company's claim the drink pairs perfectly with bagels.

Our question is what flavor of bagel? Raisin or everything with lox and a schmear? Or is that bagel also Old Bay flavored?

What do you think? Comment below!

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.