Woodland Park's Michael Saldutti Leaves Behind 2 Young Sons, Wife

The community is rallying around the wife and children of Woodland Park's Michael Saldutti, who died on May 12 at 36 years old.

More than $9,200 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Saldutti's wife Andrea and their two boys Nekolaus-Edward and Sebastian-Michael as of Thursday afternoon.

"You never think it would be YOU who would get that type of dreaded phone call," said Lisa Anderson, the campaign's founder. "A phone call that will turn your family’s life upside down.

"In the early morning hours of Friday, May 10th, my sister Andrea was informed Mike was in the hospital in ICU on life support."

Saldutti was in an induced coma after he went into heart failure, the page says, leaving the family with astronomical medical bills to pay -- on top of the grief.

Born in Morristown, Saldutti was raised in Boonton and lived in Clifton before moving to Woodland Park, his obituary says. He worked as an HVAC Technician for ACP Contracting of Fairfield and also started his own business, MVM Mechanical.

Services were held Wednesday.

Dozens left comments on the GoFundMe encouraging Andrea to stay strong.

