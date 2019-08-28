Contact Us
Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In River Vale, Lincoln Park

Cecilia Levine
ShopRite of Lincoln Park sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $20,000.
A pair of winning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in Morris and Bergen counties.

The third-tier prizewinning tickets from Tuesday's drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn. Those were: 08, 12, 23, 39 and 43 ; and the Gold Mega Ball was 06.

The Megaplier Multiplier was 02 .

The tickets were sold at:

  • Shop Rite of Lincoln Park: 80 Beaver Brook Road ($20,000)
  • Convenience Food Stop, 184 River Vale Road ($10,000)

Seventeen other players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.  Five of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $1,000.

Moreover, 26,328 other New Jersey players took home $106,602 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400.

The next drawing will be held Friday, Aug. 30 at 11 p.m.

