Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Newark

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in Essex County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at Patt Deli & Grocery in Newark.

The winning numbers were: 16, 18, 29, 31 and 37. The Gold Mega Ball was 08 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03 .

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the third-tier prize of $10,000.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $130 million , and the next drawing will be held Friday, Jan. 24.

