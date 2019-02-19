Contact Us
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Fort Lee

Cecilia Levine
Garden State News, Fort Lee.
Garden State News, Fort Lee. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Fort Lee.

The Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $151,858 from Saturday's drawing was sold at Garden State News on Lemoine Avenue.

The winning numbers were: 10, 12, 19, 34 and 37 and the XTRA number was: 02.

“We are thrilled that the winning jackpot ticket was sold at Garden State News," Acting Executive Director James Carey said.

"The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. Overnight, they have become one more ‘lucky location’ for the very fortunate lottery winner.”

