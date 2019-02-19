Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Fort Lee

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Fort Lee.

The Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $151,858 from Saturday's drawing was sold at Garden State News on Lemoine Avenue.

The winning numbers were: 10, 12, 19, 34 and 37 and the XTRA number was: 02.

“We are thrilled that the winning jackpot ticket was sold at Garden State News," Acting Executive Director James Carey said.

"The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. Overnight, they have become one more ‘lucky location’ for the very fortunate lottery winner.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.