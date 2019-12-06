Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Winning $77K Cash 5 Tickets Sold In North Bergen, Hawthorne

Paul Milo
Winning Jersey Cash 5 lottery tickets were sold in Hudson and Passaic counties
Winning Jersey Cash 5 lottery tickets were sold in Hudson and Passaic counties Photo Credit: morguefile

A total of three winning tickets were sold in the Thursday drawing of the Jersey Cash 5, each of which will pay out $77,289, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 01, 05, 12, 17 and 21 and the XTRA number was 02 .

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Quick Stop, 6403 Kennedy Blvd., North Bergen;
  • Gustosa Gourmet Deli, 1 Plaza Dr., Toms River; and
  • Hawthorne Convenience Store, 413 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne.

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

