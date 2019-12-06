Winning $77K Cash 5 Tickets Sold In North Bergen, Hawthorne

A total of three winning tickets were sold in the Thursday drawing of the Jersey Cash 5, each of which will pay out $77,289, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 01, 05, 12, 17 and 21 and the XTRA number was 02 .

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

Quick Stop, 6403 Kennedy Blvd., North Bergen;

Gustosa Gourmet Deli, 1 Plaza Dr., Toms River; and

Hawthorne Convenience Store, 413 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne.

