Winning $1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Plainfield

It might not have been the grand prize, but it's still pretty good: a Powerball player bought a ticket in Plainfield good for a second-place, $1 million prize, New Jersey Lottery officials announced.

The ticket for the Saturday Powerball drawing was purchased at Latino Corner Store, 133 Watchung Ave.

The winning ticket matched five white balls in the drawing. The winning numbers were 01, 02, 39, 43 and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 02, with a Multiplier number of 03.

With no grand prize winners the Powerball jackpot rolls to $325,000,000. The next drawing is Wednesday night.

