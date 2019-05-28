Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Lifestyle

Winning $1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Plainfield

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
The Powerball had no grand prize winners from Saturday's drawing.
The Powerball had no grand prize winners from Saturday's drawing. Photo Credit: New Jersey Lottery

It might not have been the grand prize, but it's still pretty good: a Powerball player bought a ticket in Plainfield good for a second-place, $1 million prize, New Jersey Lottery officials announced.

The ticket for the Saturday Powerball drawing was purchased at Latino Corner Store, 133 Watchung Ave.

The winning ticket matched five white balls in the drawing. The winning numbers were  01, 02, 39, 43 and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 02, with a Multiplier number of 03.

With no grand prize winners the Powerball jackpot rolls to $325,000,000. The next drawing is Wednesday night.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.