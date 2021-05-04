WINNERS: Four NJ Lottery Tickets Split $404K Jackpot

Four winning lottery tickets each good for approximately $101,100 were sold in New Jersey.

The tickets from Saturday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing will split the $404,600 jackpot.

The winning numbers were 03, 07, 11, 19, and 25 and the XTRA number was: 04.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Hudson County: 7-Eleven #39406, 3900 Bergenline Ave., Union City;

Middlesex County: Krauszer’s, 81 Main St., South River;

Middlesex County: Quik Food, 6 Pointer Pl., Kendall Park; and,

Morris County: Main Street Liquor, 194 W. Union Tpke., Wharton.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.