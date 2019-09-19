Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Thief In Stolen Car Pursuit Rams Fort Lee Police Cruiser On GWB
Lifestyle

WINNER, WINNER: $10K Lotto Ticket Sold In Ridgefield Park

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The ticket was sold at Park Stationery in Ridgefield Park.
The ticket was sold at Park Stationery in Ridgefield Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New Jersey Lottery ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Ridgefield Park.

The Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday's drawing was purchased from Park Stationary on Main Street.

The winning numbers were 12, 15, 30, 50 and 65. The Gold Mega Ball was 01 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04 .

Nineteen other players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

Three of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $2,000.

The next drawing will be held Friday, Sept. 20 at 11 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.