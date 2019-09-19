WINNER, WINNER: $10K Lotto Ticket Sold In Ridgefield Park

A New Jersey Lottery ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Ridgefield Park.

The Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday's drawing was purchased from Park Stationary on Main Street.

The winning numbers were 12, 15, 30, 50 and 65. The Gold Mega Ball was 01 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04 .

Nineteen other players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

Three of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $2,000.

The next drawing will be held Friday, Sept. 20 at 11 p.m.

