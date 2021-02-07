Wine, Craft Cocktail Bar Coming To Bergen County

A new craft cocktail and wine bar is coming to Bergen County.

Located on East Main Street in Ramsey, Bar Boutique will have 24 seats -- 12 indoor and 12 outdoor -- and be part store and part bar, BoozyBurbs reports.

The venue will offer wines by the bottle and glass, along with a specially-curated list of craft cocktail, created by mixologists.

"We look forward to welcoming you to our full bar stocked with only the best wines and handcrafted cocktails served by our talented mixologists," Bar Boutique's website says.

"Enjoy a light bite in our heated outdoor seating area or get cozy inside where you can shop for high-quality items in our artisanal retail store."

Bar Boutique is set to open at 110 East Main St., in October, according to its Facebook page.

