West New York Store Sells Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Good For $65K

A West New York shop has sold a ticket matching all five numbers in the Tuesday Jersey Cash 5 drawing, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket, good for $65,667, was sold at El Cubany Supermarket, 6218 Park Ave. The winning numbers were 01, 02, 05, 29 and 30, XTRA number 03.

View all New Jersey Lottery game winning numbers and drawings for the Pick-3, Pick-4, Jersey Cash 5, Pick-6, CASH4LIFE and 5 Card Cash games on the Lottery website (www.NJLottery.com) or on the official Lottery Facebook Page. Evening draws, with the exception of CASH4LIFE and 5 Card Cash, can be seen on WPIX-TV (PIX11) in New York and WPHL-TV (PHL17) in Philadelphia. Powerball and Mega Millions drawings can be seen on WABC-TV.

