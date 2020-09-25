Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Lifestyle

Website Ranks 'Fittest Towns' In New Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Gold's Gym holds an outdoor Zumba Class in Long Branch (June 2019). Photo Credit: Gold's Gym Paramus
D1 Training in Upper Saddle River Photo Credit: D1 Training

Drive down Route 9A in Bergen County and you'll see more bicyclists than cars. Spend some time on any Jersey Shore beach and you'll see surfers and muscles galore.

As for healthy food? There seems to be a Whole Foods, Kings and boutique health food stores on any main road.

It should come as no surprise, then, that New Jerseyans like to stay fit.

BarBend.com is running down the towns with the fittest lifestyles by considering obesity rates, smoking, physical inactivity, exercise opportunities, access to healthy food and more.

Packed with plenty of exercise opportunities, few smokers and a 3.4 percent obesity rate, Short Hills comes in at No. 1.

Here are the top 10 areas for fittest lifestyles in New Jersey, according to BarBend. All but two in the top 10 are in Bergen County.

  • 10. Millburn
  • 9. Wyckoff
  • 8. Allendale
  • 7. Tenafly
  • 6. Franklin Lakes
  • 5. Woodcliff Lake
  • 4. Ridgewood
  • 3. Glen Rock
  • 2. Upper Saddle River
  • 1. Short Hills

Click here for the full list from BarBend.

