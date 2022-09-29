‘We Can’t Carry On:' Popular Flemington Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure After A Decade

A popular Flemington breakfast, lunch, and dinner restaurant has announced its plans to shutter the store after more than a decade citing inflation, labor shortages, and more.

Platform One & CTO Catering on Rt. 12 made an announcement on its Facebook page stating that its last day open would be Friday, Oct. 14.

“We simply can’t carry on weathering the storm,” reads the post.

“From food prices being three times higher than pre-Covid levels, labor shortages, utilities, gasoline, and mismanaged government funding, it’s finally a mountain that we can’t overcome.”

Owned by award-winning Chef Brendan Stokes, Platform One had become well-known throughout the years for its modern American cuisine, dishing up gourmet burgers, pasta, salads, and more six days a week.

Platform One’s tomato and spinach soup was also credited with winning the 2016 Hunterdon County Soup Cook-Off, its website says.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers for their support over the past 10 years of doing business,” the post concludes. “Kind regards.”

Platform One, 41 Rte. 12 Flemington, NJ 08822

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.