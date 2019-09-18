Wayne Family Faces Unimaginable As Boy Battles Cancer

Art school, driving his electric car and his little brother.

These are what Wayne's Nikolas Serenkov misses most.

The 3-year-old has spent the better part of this summer at Hackensack University Medical Center receiving treatment for neuroblastoma.

Since his diagnosis last June, Nikolas gave up his favorite things and instead, became very painful and uncomfortable.

Aside from the physical and emotional tolls that the Serenkovs are facing, a financial one is looming: Nikolas' mom Marina Serenkov could loose her job -- the family's health insurance along with it.

"Because of my circumstances, I requested to work from home for period of Nikolas' treatment," said Nikolas' mom Marina Serenkov, a New York City-based financial analyst.

"They seemed to be okay with that and allowed me to work remotely. They said it would be downgraded in terms of my responsibilities for easy duty job."

Nikolas, his parents and baby brother, Mattie.

Two weeks into the new accommodations, Marina's bosses told her it wasn't doable anymore -- despite the fact she met all of her responsibilities and more, she said.

Marina faces termination at the end of the month, she said.

"I need to keep this job because Nikolas uses my insurance that I get through my job," Marina said.

"I tried to explain to my managers that the situation is temporary and I need to keep my insurance in order to save my child's life, but they really don’t care."

Meanwhile, Nikolas' treatments and the time he has spent sleeping, resting and trying to fend off nausea has kept him from his passion, art school, and brother, Mattie.

"He is an amazing child," Marina said. "Very sweet, very kind, very smart and talented.

"He is the best brother ever. He loves his little brother Mattie so much and really misses him."

Nikolas has already endured one complicated surgery, four of six chemotherapy treatments and is facing radiation and immunotherapy treatments.

Despite the terrible circumstances, Nikolas keeps a smile on his face.

"For now, we are taking things day-by-day, moment-by-moment, and dealing with the side effects as they come," Nikolas' parents said on the GoFundMe .

"It isn’t easy, and I don’t think it ever will be easy, but it is just something that we have to go through.

"It is amazing to us, that even on his worst days Nikolas manages to smile. He is such a tough little boy, and we are so proud of him."

