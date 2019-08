Did you see them?

British and American planes left red, white and blue streaks through the air in Hudson County.

The United Kingdom's Royal Air Force Red Arrows joined the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and F-35 Lightning II Demo Team for a flight down the Hudson River and over the Statue of Liberty.

Click here to watch the full show from Pix11.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.