WATCH: This North Bergen High School Sci-Fi Play Went Viral

A group of North Jersey high school students are gaining international attention for their spring play.

The drama students at North Bergen High School raised money to build the elaborate set and make the stunning costumes for their adaptation of Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi thriller "Alien."

The performance ran on March 19 and 22.

Although the movie's budget was around $10 million. The student's play? Everything was made from donated or recycled materials -- but you'd never know.

One student posted a photo from opening night on Reddit (above photo by emo_kid23 ) saying it took "months of practice" to pull off -- along with unparalleled drive.

"Kids are extremely motivated and passionate about what they are doing," the student wrote. "The band kids have the biggest passion for music while the athletes are passionate for their sport."

"Alien" by NBHS garnered international attention from the New York Times , The Verge , The Daily Mail and more.

