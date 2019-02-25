WATCH: No Sibling Rivalry For Hillsdale Pup Warming Up In Baby Sister's Bassinet

Ares the pit bull boxer mix was an only child for four years before his first sister Sophia was born.

Ares became a big brother again last month, when his parents Tristan and Danielle Ganter of Hillsdale welcomed baby Anella into the family.

Since the moment Anella came home, Ares has been by her side -- patiently waiting for his turn in the bassinet.

Opportunity recently struck, and Ares made himself at home in his baby sister's bassinet.

It wasn't a case of sibling rivalry, the couple said. Just a pup looking to warm up.

"He's the most obedient, loving, friendly and protective dog we’ve ever owned," the couple said.

