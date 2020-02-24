Watch Morris County Detective, K-9 Partner Compete On A&E Series 'America's Top Dog'

Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
date 2020-02-24

Valerie Musson
Detective Corporal Michael McMahon and his K-9 partner, a Belgian Malinois named Kaiser (‘Kai’ for short), will show off their skills as one of 50 K-9 teams on an episode titled “The Battle of the Garden State,” airing Wednesday at 9 p.m. Photo Credit: Morris County Sheriff's Office

A detective with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and his K-9 companion will be competing in an episode of A&E reality series "America’s Top Dog."

Detective Corporal Michael McMahon and his K-9 partner, a Belgian Malinois named Kaiser ('Kai' for short), will hone their skills as one of 50 K-9 teams on an episode titled "The Battle of the Garden State," airing Wednesday at 9 p.m.

"America’s Top Dog" is a spinoff of the A&E series "Live PD."

If they win, Team Kai moves forward to the mid-March finale with the opportunity to be crowned "America’s Top Dog" — and win the $25,000 grand prize.

Detective Corporal Michael McMahon and his K-9 partner, a Belgian Malinois named Kaiser

Morris County Sheriff's Office

McMahon has trained and certified various dogs in all aspects of K-9 skills, earning the official title of K-9 trainer in December 2016. Three years later, he earned the title of Supervising K-9 Trainer.

Kai is the son of McMahon’s first patrol dog, Ronan. Though McMahon can’t reveal many details from the show’s taping, he says he and Kai have developed a strong bond.

“I think he has the nicest temperament of any working dog I’ve ever worked with,” said McMahon.

“The show is truly a competition of not just the dog’s skills but the two of you as a team, proving your bond and your ability to work together.”

Watch “America’s Top Dog” Wednesday at 9 p.m. on A&E.

