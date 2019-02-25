WATCH: How Elmwood Park Dentist's Magic Trick Went Viral

Pediatric Elmwood Park dentist Eyal Simchi was hoping his magic trick would simply entertain a patient.

So when his video of the trick went viral on Facebook garnering more than 10 million views in three days, the dentist was shocked.

Simchi of Riverfront Pediatric Dentistry learned the trick from Wayne magician Rocco Silano, according to a recent report in the New York Post.

The 59-year-old magician invented Prisma Lites (formerly D'Lite) in 1994. The trick makes it look like a ball of light is being passed back and forth between the performer's hands.

Simchi says Prisma Lites helps him build a rapport with his patients. He often posts videos of his tricks to his Facebook page.

