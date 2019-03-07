Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergen Prosecutor's Detective Nabs Paterson Pair With 45+ Pounds Of Coke On Route 80, Feds Say
Lifestyle

WATCH: Banjo-Playing CVS Worker Gives Hackensack Bagel Shop Impromptu Bluegrass Show

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Banjo Greg performs at The Bagel Shoppe in Hackensack.
Banjo Greg performs at The Bagel Shoppe in Hackensack. Video Credit: Cecilia Levine

A routine stop at the local bagel shop became an unforgettable one for many customers Thursday morning in Hackensack, thanks to "Banjo Greg."

Dressed in his navy blue scrubs, 21-year-old Greg Donlan put on a live bluegrass show at The Bagel Shoppe on Passaic Street, after weeks of requests from employees.

Finally, to their delight, it happened.

"I've been coming here a while and as I started coming more and more I got acquainted with all the guys working here," said Donlan, who works at the Rochelle Park CVS.

Donlan, who is self-taught on the banjo, performed in the shop as customers danced and filmed. Anyone who went to Hackensack High School between 2015 and 2019 would know him as "Banjo Greg," he said.

"I stop here for coffee before seven-hour trips to gigs," Donlan said. "But today I'm just going to work."

Click here for more of Banjo Greg

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.