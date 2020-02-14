Warren County Single Mom Launches Eco-Friendly Cleaning Service

Hackettstown mom Alisha Dante Wehrenberg has been fascinated by eco-friendly cleaning solutions for more than a decade.

The single mom of three recently turned her passion for green cleaning into a professional service with her new company, Honey Bee Naturals.

It's an an all-in-one cleaning service that uses toxin-free products to make your home shine.

Wehrenberg was first inspired to turn her hobby into a career when her young sons wanted to clean with her.

“I didn't want to give them the chemicals to spray, which got me thinking, 'if I don't want him to spray them or breathe them in, then why am I using them?'” Wehrenberg told Daily Voice.

“It just got my wheels spinning.”

A few years later, Wehrenberg says she’s figured out how to make “almost anything she needed” for cleaning.

Now with an official LLC, Wehrenberg travels to work her eco-friendly cleaning magic in homes and offices around the Warren, Morris and Sussex County areas.

While most of the products used in the service are made by Wehrenberg herself, she also incorporates eco-conscious brands like Branch Basics and Dr. Bronner’s, purchasing large concentrates to cut back on disposable waste.

Other measures taken to minimize waste include refilling glass bottles with cleaning solutions and using microfiber cloths in lieu of disposable paper towels.

Of course, Wehrenberg’s commitment to sustainability doesn’t hold her back from providing a thorough cleaning service — rather, it propels her.

“Most people are not aware of how simple ingredients can clean just as well as chemicals,” she said. “Things like tea tree oil, oregano, eucalyptus, alcohol and peroxide can all kill bacteria.”

“It doesn't have to be harmful to you in order to be harmful to germs.”

Those interested in eco-friendly cleaning services can book an appointment with Wehrenberg, who travels within a 30-mile radius of Hackettstown, or purchase her homemade products themselves.

While sustainability is a key factor to Honey Bee Naturals’ success, as a single mother of three, Wehrenberg’s long-term goal focuses on empowering women.

“I would like to get to the point where I can hire other mothers or struggling women,” she said. “I’m sure all working mothers can relate to the constant push and pull, the internal tug of war that happens regularly.”

“Creating a flexible working schedule is key! I hope to one day provide that for others — to help women find their independence.”

