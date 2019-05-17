Waldwick Man, South Hackensack Restaurant Owner Wins Big In Lottery First

South Hackensack's Bergen Brick Oven owner Nicholas Schilt likes playing Quick Draw right before a big push in in the kitchen.

Schilt of Waldwick likes the simple, patterned numbers that are easy to check during drawings.

His luck paid off on May 11, when he won the BULLSEYE ten-spot wager, making him the first New Jersey Lottery player to match a perfect ten-spot in the Quick Draw since the game's launch in July 2017.

Schilt, formerly of Mahwah, says his win is a dream come true for him and his wife.

"Every day at work people ask me how I’m doing," he told Daily Voice. "My response is always 'Living the dream!'

"I own a business, have an amazing wife and a house to come home, too. We both work really hard and long hours for what we have. With this, we finally have some breathing room."

Schilt, formerly of Mahwah, was waiting for customers to arrive and watched the first of five drawings on the screen.

None of his numbers matched the first drawing -- even though he still won a $5 prize -- but on the very next one, he saw more and more of his numbers show up on the screen.

With just three numbers left to be drawn, Schilt knew he only needed two more matches for a perfect jackpot ticket.

The final few numbers rolled in to complete Schilt's perfect ten-spot wager, winning him $100,000.

Things got better when the BULLSEYE number was selected, tripling his prize to $300,000.

Schilt immediately called his wife and dad to share the good news.

"We are able to pay off some of our debt and say that our dream as really come true," Schilt said. "Life will never be perfect, but this will definitely helps a lot."

The ticket was purchased at Bergen Brick Oven Bar & Grill on Huyler Street.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.