VOTE: Who Is Your Favorite 'First ResPAWnder'?

They're all cute. They're all brave. And -- most importantly -- they're all good boys and girls, worthy of many, many treats. But which Daily Voice "First ResPAWnder" is your favorite? If you need a refresher, links to all five profiles are below the poll.

Poll Who is your favorite First ResPAWnder? Sarge Tucker Jameson Bear Fortress Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who is your favorite First ResPAWnder? Sarge 15%

Tucker 15%

Jameson 27%

Bear 27%

Fortress 15% Back to Vote

SARGE : Palisades Park Police Lt. Jimmy Rotundo's Dalmatian.

: Palisades Park Police Lt. Jimmy Rotundo's Dalmatian. TUCKER : Bogota Police Officer Jon Gallipoli's shepherd mix.

: Bogota Police Officer Jon Gallipoli's shepherd mix. JAMESON : Franklin Lakes Chief Chief Ryan Dodd's charcoal lab.

: Franklin Lakes Chief Chief Ryan Dodd's charcoal lab. BEAR : Haworth Police Detective Sgt. Jim Morgan's pit mix.

: Haworth Police Detective Sgt. Jim Morgan's pit mix. FORTRESS : Jersey City firefighter Raymond Skop's American Bully.

