North Passaic Daily Voice
Lifestyle

VOTE: Who Is Your Favorite 'First ResPAWnder'?

Hope is not in the running, but now that we have your attention.. VOTE!
Hope is not in the running, but now that we have your attention.. VOTE! Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

They're all cute. They're all brave. And -- most importantly -- they're all good boys and girls, worthy of many, many treats. But which Daily Voice "First ResPAWnder" is your favorite? If you need a refresher, links to all five profiles are below the poll.

Poll
Who is your favorite First ResPAWnder?
Current Results

Who is your favorite First ResPAWnder?

  • Sarge
    15%
  • Tucker
    15%
  • Jameson
    27%
  • Bear
    27%
  • Fortress
    15%
  • SARGE : Palisades Park Police Lt. Jimmy Rotundo's Dalmatian.
  • TUCKER : Bogota Police Officer Jon Gallipoli's shepherd mix.
  • JAMESON : Franklin Lakes Chief Chief Ryan Dodd's charcoal lab.
  • BEAR : Haworth Police Detective Sgt. Jim Morgan's pit mix.
  • FORTRESS : Jersey City firefighter Raymond Skop's American Bully.

