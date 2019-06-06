VOTE: Best Ice Cream Shops In Essex County

The official start of summer is right around the corner and we are screaming! Ice screaming, that is. We at Daily Voice want to know, what's your go-to ice cream shop in Essex County? Vote below! Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

Poll Best ice cream in Essex County Mark & Julie’s Homemade Ice Cream, West Orange Holsten's, Bloomfield Gelotti, Montclair Applegate Farm, Montclair Nasto's, Newark Submit Vote View Results Current Results Best ice cream in Essex County Mark & Julie’s Homemade Ice Cream, West Orange 4%

Holsten's, Bloomfield 25%

Gelotti, Montclair 13%

Applegate Farm, Montclair 42%

Nasto's, Newark 17% Back to Vote

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.