VOTE: Best Ice Cream Shops In Essex County

The official start of summer is right around the corner and we are screaming! Ice screaming, that is. We at Daily Voice want to know, what's your go-to ice cream shop in Essex County? Vote below! Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com
Best ice cream in Essex County
-
Mark & Julie’s Homemade Ice Cream, West Orange
4%
-
Holsten's, Bloomfield
25%
-
Gelotti, Montclair
13%
-
Applegate Farm, Montclair
42%
-
Nasto's, Newark
17%
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.