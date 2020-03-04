Contact Us
Breaking News: Crime Fighters Smash Paterson Opioid Mill, Seize 17,000 Folds Linked To 10 Deaths
Lifestyle

Video Of Celine Dion Reacting To Short Hills Native Singing 'I Surrender' Goes Viral

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
A clip of Short Hills native Freida Solomon serenading Celine Dion in New York City has gone viral.
A clip of Short Hills native Freida Solomon serenading Celine Dion in New York City has gone viral. Photo Credit: Freida Solomon

A clip of Celine Dion reacting to a Short Hills native serenading her in New York City is going viral.

Freida Solomon made the most of the moment she spotted her "idol" leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City Tuesday.

Right as Dion rolled down her window, Solomon began singing the 2002 hit song "I Surrender."

Solomon tells E! News she has been listening to Dion since she was young and that the singer was "so gracious, I couldn't resist."

Click here to watch the video.

