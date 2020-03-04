Video Of Celine Dion Reacting To Short Hills Native Singing 'I Surrender' Goes Viral

A clip of Celine Dion reacting to a Short Hills native serenading her in New York City is going viral.

Freida Solomon made the most of the moment she spotted her "idol" leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City Tuesday.

Right as Dion rolled down her window, Solomon began singing the 2002 hit song "I Surrender."

Solomon tells E! News she has been listening to Dion since she was young and that the singer was "so gracious, I couldn't resist."

