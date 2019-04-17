Verona Native Cast In Spielberg's 'West Side Story' Remake

An Essex County woman has joined the sprawling ensemble cast for "West Side Story," Steven Spielberg's remake of the 1961 musical.

Adriana Pierce will join part of the chorus for the Jets, one of two warring New York street gangs in the film, an adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

Pierce, who studied at the American School of Ballet and performed with the Miami City Ballet for seven seasons, was most recently in Carousel on Broadway, MyVerona.com reports.

Other cast members include David Alvarez as Bernardo, head of the rival street gang the Sharks, and Dear Evan Hansen star Mike Faist as Riff. The film also stars Rita Moreno, who appeared in the original film nearly 60 years ago as Anita but will now play Valentina, an update on the original film's Doc.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.