Valentine's Day Is Coming: Check Out These 5 Top-Rated Sussex Candy Shops

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, giving you the perfect opportunity to stop by a local candy shop and pick up something sweet.

From old-fashioned favorites to customized creations, these shops have it all. Here are some of the highest-rated candy shops in Sussex County, according to Google:

1. Village Sweets LLC (75 Rt.15 in Newton, ‘The Shoppes at Lafayette’)

Quality and craftsmanship are equally prioritized at Village Sweets in Newton, which earned a 4.2/5-star rating on Google. The shop’s owner, Tracey Williams, was born and raised in England and therefore “accustomed to good quality European chocolate,” the shop’s website says.

Village Sweets’ V-Day options include specialty hand-dipped Belgian chocolate strawberries, customizable chocolate gift boxes and the signature chocolate high heel filled with chocolate truffles.

For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page.

2. Nutty Over Sweets (6 White Deer Plaza in Sparta)

Nutty Over Sweets in Sparta is your one-stop-shop for all things candy, earning an impressive 4.8/5-star Google rating. Step inside and you’ll find hundreds upon hundreds of varieties of candy, gum, chocolate bars, jelly beans and more. It’s truly a sweets lover's paradise.

For more information, visit the website and Facebook page.

3. Grammy’s Chocolate & Fudge Parlor (3206 Rt. 94 in Franklin)

As a second-generation candy and sweets shop, Grammy’s Chocolate & Fudge Parlor opened in Franklin nearly a decade ago and continues to serve decadent chocolate creations homemade each day. With a perfect 5/5-star Google rating, Grammy’s is particularly known for its flavorful fudge as well as cookies, chocolate covered popcorn and brittle, to name a few.

For more information, visit the Facebook page.

4. Rose Mountain Chocolatier (21 Highland Lakes Rd. in Vernon Township)

With a perfect 5/5-star rating on Google, Rose Mountain Chocolatier is known for selling primarily organic chocolate made with fair trade ingredients from Peru and Ecuador. This is effortlessly reflected in the taste and overall quality of the shop’s sweet treats, which range from chocolate bark with nuts and fruits to dark chocolate truffles and much more.

For more information, visit the website .

5. Candy Apple Shoppe (967 County Rd. 519 in Glenwood)

Finally, candy apples are the stars of the show at Candy Apple Shoppe in Glenwood, which earned a near-perfect 4.8/5-star Google rating. The shop offers more than 40 varieties of gourmet candy apples fully coated with different types of chocolate, caramel, cookies and more. Also on the shop’s menu are chocolate-covered pretzel sticks and other sweet treats.

For more information, visit the website .

