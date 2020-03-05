Union County Physician Dr. Mike On What You Need To Know About Coronavirus

The coronavirus may have made its way to Bergen County, but North Jersey physician Dr. Mike doesn't want you to panic.

The Union County family care physician and YouTube celeb -- professionally known as Mikhail Varshavski -- is busting myths and answering questions about COVID-19.

"There is way too much hype and misinformation surrounding this coronavirus," he said in a BuzzFeed video , "and I want to talk about it."

Varshavski -- who works at health care centers in Chatham and Summit -- maintained all of the information in his video comes from the Center for Disease Control, World Health Organization or Department of Health.

He stressed that not all information on social media regarding coronavirus is necessarily true.

Coronavirus is a pandemic, meaning it's worldwide, happening in multiple countries and spreads easily, the physician said in a newly-released video.

Varshavski in the video answers questions from YouTubers:

Q: Should I be worried about flying? Should I cancel my trip overseas?

A: It depends where you're flying. There have been outbreaks in Italy, China and Japan, but travelers "should be more safe." Varshavski advised anyone who is sick not to go anywhere to avoid unnecessary risk.

Q: How long does coronavirus stay on objects?

A: The truth, is we don't have exact data to how long it survives on solid surface, Varshavski said. "We've looked at [coronavirus'] cousins... and they live on solid surfaces for hours at a time. The main spread of the virus is through respiratory droplets."

Watch the video above for more questions answered.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.