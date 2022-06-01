Uncle Giuseppe's Sets Opening Date For New Morris County Store

Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace has set an opening date for its new Morris County store, which will mark the franchise’s second location in the Garden State.

Replacing the former ShopRite at the Briarcliff Commons shopping center on Route 10 in Morris Plains, the gourmet Italian grocer will include a specialty butcher, deli, bakery and viewing rooms for pasta and mozzarella.

The store’s grand opening will be held Friday, Jan. 14. It’s set to feature food samples, live music and more.

Uncle Giuseppe’s — described as, “not just a supermarket, an experience” — currently has nine locations, with eight of them on Long Island.

Follow Uncle Giuseppe's on Facebook for the latest updates.

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace: Briarcliff Commons, 1711 Route 10, Morris Plains, NJ 07950

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.