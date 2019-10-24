Ukrainian National Association Throwing Massive Anniversary Celebration In Parsippany

Had you ever thought of Ukraine prior to the news cycle of the past few months? Perhaps you went to school with a Ukrainian-American who consistently corrected that it was not “the” Ukraine, but simply Ukraine? Or maybe you admired Ukrainian Easter eggs every spring?

If you wish to find out more about Ukraine, this is your chance, for there is perhaps no better way to learn a country’s soul than through its music and dance.

The Ukrainian National Association , a fraternal society that offers life insurance products based in Parsippany, is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a special concert on Nov. 2 at the Dolan Performance Hall in Morristown. The UNA also publishes Svoboda, the world’s oldest continuously published Ukrainian-language newspaper (since 1893), as well as an English-language weekly (since 1933).

Shumka dancers from Edmonton, Canada, who are set to celebrate their 60th anniversary next spring and are Canada’s only professional Ukrainian dance company are set to take the stage in Dolan Hall.

Khrystyna Soloviy , a popular singer from Ukraine, makes her North American debut and violinist Vasyl Popadiuk , classically trained in Kyiv and now calling Canada home, will perform.

The 55-string bandura—think of it as bagpipes to Scotland but much more—is truly the conduit to the Ukrainian soul. Experience it at its best with the Women’s Bandura Ensemble of North America .

Doors open at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 with the performance starting at 5:30 p.m. Visit Purplepass to purchase tickets online. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Celebrate 125 years of the Ukrainian National Association on Nov. 2.

