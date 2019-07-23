Two Essex County Sandwich Shops Listed Among America's Best

The art of crafting a delicious snack from some bread and fillings is deceptively simple. Not everyone is cut out to prepare the perfect sandwich, no matter how you slice it.

But New Jersey, a mecca for lovers of quality deli, enjoys an embarrassment of riches in the sandwich arena, as Thrillist magazine recently noted.

Thrillist compiled a list of the country's best sandwich shops, and two Jersey institutions -- both in Essex County -- were recognized.

Millburn Deli, 328 Millburn Ave., has been around since 1947, and like any great deli, incorporates the new while also sticking to time-tested fundamentals. Singled out for praise was the shop's signature Sloppy Joe, " triple-decker sandwiches stuffed with various combos of turkey, corned beef, roast beef, Virginia ham, and pretty much every other meat variation known to man... or at least Jersey."

Millburn Deli, not surprisingly, is just a few miles from Town Hall Deli in South Orange, regarded as the very birthplace of the Joe. Town Hall, 74 1st St., makes a version of the lunchroom staple that's actually "more akin to a triple-decker Reuben, with ham, tongue, and Swiss,." Thrillist says. Also of note, Thrillist says, is the shop's "Gobbler," " which crams an entire Thanksgiving meal -- sides and all -- into a bun."

For the complete list, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.