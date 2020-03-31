Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Owner Of Popular Maywood Tavern, 60, Dies
Lifestyle

TRUE HERO: Gulf War Vet, Park Ridge Cop-Turned-Nurse Fights Coronavirus In Second Career Battle

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Persian Gulf war veteran and retired Park Ridge police officer Scott Laughton's second career is as a nurse on the front lines of the global war against coronavirus. He thanked Jamie Lynn for his new work Crocs at Holy Name Hospital in Bergen County.
Persian Gulf war veteran and retired Park Ridge police officer Scott Laughton's second career is as a nurse on the front lines of the global war against coronavirus. He thanked Jamie Lynn for his new work Crocs at Holy Name Hospital in Bergen County. Photo Credit: Facebook

A former Park Ridge police officer is on the front lines of the coronavirus war just three months into his new career, armed with new expertise.

After retiring from law enforcement after 25 years, Laughton recently started a new career in nursing with a 2019 degree from Bergen Community College.

Lisa Catalano Cifalino, his manager at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, launched a Facebook series about COVID-19 heroes. Laughton is her first HERO, which was shared by Park Ridge police.

"Please keep him, his co-workers, and all health care workers in your thoughts and prayers. These are the courageous ones who are taking on this virus head on! We are very proud of Scott and all of his hard work!" Park Ridge police wrote on Facebook.

Laughton served two tours in Special Operations during the Persian Gulf War. He's now on the front lines of the global coronavirus battle as a full-time nurse in a COVID-19 observation unit -- among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

"Scott’s lifetime of service to others makes him a true hero,"  Cifalino wrote.

She included a photo of Laughton with his trusty Crocs, a donation, worn at the hospital because they’re easy to clean, and so he can change into his own shoes before returning home to his family.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.