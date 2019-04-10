TRIBUTE: Physician Lisa Patel Waller Of Morris County Dies After Valiant Battle With Cancer, 41

Genuine. Brilliant. Awe-inspiring.

This is how North Jersey native Lisa Patel Waller is being remembered.

The physician and mom of two died April 7 after a battle with mucosal melanoma. She was 41 years old.

More than $57,000 had been raised as of Wednesday morning on a GoFundMe for her daughters, Madison, 3, and Morgan, 1.

Lisa Patel Waller and her daughters.

Born in Summit and raised in Madison, Lisa was a gastroenterologist at Middlesex Monmouth Gastroenterology, a division of Allied Digestive Health.

The Holmdel mom was also an attending physician at CentraState Medical Center, Hackensack-Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Raritan Bay Medical Center, her obituary says.

Condolences poured in.

"Lisa, you will be missed by so many," Regina Travis wrote on Facebook. "You were such a beautiful soul that touched so many lives in such a powerful way."

"I will always admire your strength and courage," Vibha Mistry added. "May you rest in peace and know that you inspired so many people and loved by many."

Adarsh Varma said Lisa had a "heart of pure gold" and was a remarkable person in every way.

"Lisa has always been full of strength, compassion and courage," Shruti said. "Her legacy will always live on through her 2 beautiful girls - who will no doubt grow up to be just as awe inspiring."

In addition to her two daughters, Lisa is survived by her husband of five years, Alfonso Waller; parents Nat and Tara Patel; sister, Lopa Zielinski and many more friends, relatives and loved ones.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home in Madison. A funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

