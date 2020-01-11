Train Like Celebs: New Dance Fitness Studio AKT Opens In Morristown

A dance-based fitness studio frequented by dozens of celebrities is making its way to Morris County.

AKT, founded by renowned trainer and choreographer Anna Kaiser, is open on E. Hanover Avenue in Morristown.

A grand opening weekend Jan. 24 through 26 will offer free classes and discounted memberships, as well as an appearance by Kaiser, who will teach some of the classes.

Celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Karlie Kloss and Shakira have been known to frequent AKT -- with locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Hoboken and dozens more.

AKT Studios, located at 170 E. Hanover Ave., in Morristown, will host its grand opening from Friday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 26. AKT Studios

The high-intensity classes offer elements of strength and resistance training, utilizing cables rooted in the ceilings and some free weights.

AKT Morristown owner Kareem Holligan notes the experience is extremely customizable.

"You get a personalized experience when you come to our gym," Holligan told Daily Voice. "The trainers know your name, the front desk knows your name, and people really get to know you as a person."

"Dance is one of the best forms of fitness because it engages your brain," Holligan said, and we encourage people to come and have fun while they’re doing it."

