Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Lifestyle

Train Like Celebs: New Dance Fitness Studio AKT Opens In Morristown

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
AKT has trained celebrities across the world and is opening a studio in Morristown.
AKT has trained celebrities across the world and is opening a studio in Morristown. Photo Credit: AKT Studios (with permission)

A dance-based fitness studio frequented by dozens of celebrities is making its way to Morris County.

AKT, founded by renowned trainer and choreographer Anna Kaiser, is open on E. Hanover Avenue in Morristown.

A grand opening weekend Jan. 24 through 26 will offer free classes and discounted memberships, as well as an appearance by Kaiser, who will teach some of the classes.

Celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Karlie Kloss and Shakira have been known to frequent AKT -- with locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Hoboken and dozens more.

AKT Studios, located at 170 E. Hanover Ave., in Morristown, will host its grand opening from Friday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 26.

AKT Studios

The high-intensity classes offer elements of strength and resistance training, utilizing cables rooted in the ceilings and some free weights.

AKT Morristown owner Kareem Holligan notes the experience is extremely customizable.

"You get a personalized experience when you come to our gym," Holligan told Daily Voice. "The trainers know your name, the front desk knows your name, and people really get to know you as a person."

"Dance is one of the best forms of fitness because it engages your brain," Holligan said, and we encourage people to come and have fun while they’re doing it."

AKT Studios, located at 170 E. Hanover Avenue in Morristown, will host its grand opening from Friday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 26.

Briana Marsiello Photography

AKT Studios is located at 170 E. Hanover Ave., in Morristown.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.