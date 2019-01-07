TOPS DINER: Here's What To Order At New Jersey's 'Most Famous' Restaurant

Contact Us
Cecilia Levine
Photo Credit: girlvsfoodx

Tops Diner in Newark was recently named New Jersey's most famous restaurant by "INSIDER."

Previously dubbed "Best Diner in the County" by "Time Out" magazine, Tops has been around since 1942 and has attracted curious foodies ever since.

Its menu is overwhelming, but "INSIDER" suggests getting its famous burgers, meatloaf and lobster mac and cheese.

Other restaurants on the list include Katz's Deli in New York, made famous by "When Harry Met Sally" and known for its pastrami, and Pennsylvania's Victor Cafe, which appeared in the "Rocky" films.

Click here for the full list.

