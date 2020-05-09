Top-Rated Jersey Shore Brunch Spots Make Mother's Day Happen At Home

Mother's Day won't be the same for many this year, with restaurants closed for dining during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But several eateries in Ocean and Monmouth counties are happy to make it happen at home.
These are the highest-rated area brunch spots, according to Yelp -- and they could all really use some support!
- C&G’s County Cafe, Bayville: With a perfect 5/5-star Yelp rating , C&G’s Country Cafe in Bayville tops our list. The quaint and simple eatery has a small-town atmosphere with a menu chock full of hearty brunch staples like fresh omelets, fruit-topped pancakes and waffles and breakfast sandwiches.
- Shut Up and Eat, Toms River: Despite the rude-sounding name, Shut Up and Eat truly delivers when it comes to big-time brunches with an impressive 4.5/5-star Yelp rating . Among favorites on the menu are super layered bowls as well as signature messy “brekkies,” which include a mixture of breakfast meats/veggies, potatoes, cheese and eggs served with toast.
- The Chicken or the Egg, Beach Haven: From build-your-own omelets to fresh pancakes, French toast and waffles, this Beach Haven brunch spot is a longtime staple with a near-perfect 4.5/5-star Yelp rating .
- Sweet Lew’s Hometown Cafe, Freehold: Southern-style breakfast classics are the specialty at Sweet Lew’s in Freehold, which earned a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating . Sit down and relax with one of the eatery’s favorites such as breakfast burritos, steak n’ eggs and stuffed French toast.
- The Mosa Social, Aberdeen Township: With a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating, the quaint and cozy brunch spot is now open for curbside Sunday brunch. The Mosa Social is known for hearty brunch options including the Angus breakfast burger and the applewood smoked bacon artisan breakfast pizza.
- Meemom’s, Wall Township: With a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating , Meemom’s reopened for business Friday, May 8, with Middletown and Brick locations set to reopen later this month. The small chain offers delicious, dessert-like twists on classic breakfast favorites like pancakes and French toast. Of course, there are plenty of paninis, wraps and sandwiches to choose from, too.
