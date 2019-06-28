TOO HOT? These Morris County Pools Offer Memberships To Non-Residents

It's been a hot week -- and it's only going to get worse in July and August.

Here is a list of Morris County pools that offer memberships to non-residents.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com .

BUTLER Stonybrook Swim Club: Family memberships for non-residents start at $365. Day passes available for kids $7 and adults $10.

CHATHAM Memorial Pool: Family memberships for non-residents start at $445.

CHATHAM Colony Pool Club/Lake: Family memberships for non-residents start at $650.

CHESTER Area Pool: Family memberships for non-residents start at $560 with non-refundable one-time initiation fee of $455.

FLORHAM PARK Municipal Pool: Family memberships for non-residents start at $794.

FROG FALLS Aquatic Park at the Picatinny Arsenal: Memberships for general public start at $485. Deals for military members and contractors are available.

MADISON Community Pool: Family memberships for non-residents start at $700 with a service fee of $400 and corporate fee of $600.

MORRIS PLAINS Community Park Pool: Family memberships for non-residents start at $400.

MORRIS TOWNSHIP'S Burnham Park Pool: Family memberships for non-residents start at $350.

WHIPPANY Bee Meadow Pool: Family memberships for non-residents start at $570.

