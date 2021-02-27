TONIGHT: New Jersey Native Nick Jonas Hosting 'SNL'

New Jersey native Nick Jonas will be hosting "Saturday Night Live" Saturday, Feb. 27.

The 28-year-old will be doubling as the host and musical guest.

Jonas, who grew up in Little Falls and Wyckoff with his three brothers, will reportedly be performing his new single "Spaceman."

The singer and songwriter has only ever been on "SNL" as a musical guest -- solo in 2016, and in 2009 with his brothers.

Tune into NBC at 11:30 p.m. to watch.

Nick Jonas Art Streiber/NBC

