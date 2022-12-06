TikTok Sensation Known For Steady Organ Meat Diet Posts Wholesome Video At American Dream Mall

The viral TikTok sensation known as the "Liver King" recently visited New Jersey's American Dream Mall for a wholesome experience at the indoor slopes.

The Liver King, or Brian Johnson, is seen shredding the slopes in the newly posted video, enjoying a happy time down the cool indoor experience.

The Liver King rose to popularity over TikTok for his diet and physique, frequently showing videos of himself working out and eating raw meat.

The Liver King has long been accused of using steroids to gain the physique he claimed for years his lifestyle alone gave him, and finally came clean in a YouTube and TikTok video.

His mission he claims is a return to ancestral living to create the happiest life possible. He admitted to creating the Liver King character as a social experiment, to help impact and change the statistic of people who suffer from depression.

As the Liver King, Johnson frequently shows fans his diet, which includes mainly meat and organs, and a lot of it raw.

"I am as sorry as a man can be, and all I can do is take extreme ownership right now, be better, and lead myself to a better life as a better human", Johnson stated after admitting he lied to others about how he maintained his physique, coming clean to the use of prescribed and monitored steroids.

Johnson continued to accept critique and take ownership for his actions, and seems to be keeping himself in a healthy and active place as he shreds down the New Jersey slopes.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.