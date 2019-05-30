Contact Us
Tickets For Big Lottery Jackpots Sold in Rahway, Clark

A $50,000 Powerball winner was sold in Clark. Photo Credit: Powerball

Union County has been good to players of the New Jersey Lottery lately.

A Jersey Cash Five ticket good for $59,976 was sold at BP Gas, 125 St. George Ave., Rahway. The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were 02, 06, 10, 11 and 24 and the XTRA number was 02.

Meanwhile, a Powerball ticket good for a third-tier, $50,000 prize was sold at  Rotundo’s Liquors Deli & Food, 1040 Lake Ave., Clark. The winning Powerball numbers were  03, 32, 34, 42 and 61. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Multiplier number was 02.

The jackpot rolls to $350,000,000 for the drawing Saturday.

This is the second time in about a week that a lottery ticket good for a large prize was sold in Clark. A $10,000 winner in a MegaMillions drawing earlier this month was sold at Clark Lunch Box, 1047 Raritan Road.

